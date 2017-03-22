Militants Shell Syrian Capital's Al-Mazraa District Hosting Russian Embassy

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — According to the witness, several mines exploded on the outskirts of al-Mazraa, while the others hit the neighboring districts. The Russian embassy building was not damaged by the explosions, the witness added.

The shelling of the civilian quarters of Damascus is carried out against the backdrop of the Syrian Army’s offensive in the eastern and northeastern suburbs of the capital, which has been undergoing for four days.

On Sunday, one of the buildings of the Russian Embassy complex in al-Mazraa was damaged as a result of the militant's shelling, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey as its guarantors. The ceasefire excludes the Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia), as well as other organizations considered terrorist by the UN Security Council.