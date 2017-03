© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syrian Army in Fierce Fighting With Ex-Nusra Front Militants Amid Major Op in East Damascus

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Foreign-born extremist fighters are among those killed since government troops launched the Jobar campaign on Sunday,Syria's General Organization of Radio and TV cited a military source as saying.

On Monday, the Syrian Air Force bombed militant supply lines east of Damascus.

To date, the Syrian military has regained control of all the facilities in the vicinity of an industrial area north of Jobar, eliminating al-Nusra Front militants.

The military operation against positions controlled by al-Nusra Front began on December 24 after the militants refused to lay down their weapons and vacate the area.