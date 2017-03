© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Syrian Kurds Plan to Declare Autonomy in Manbij at the Risk of Angering Turkey

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The Turkish forces were said to have responded with fire, aiming at the area from which the shot was made.

"On March 22… our soldier was killed while on combat duty near the town of Reyhanlı in Hatay Province by a shot of a sniper from the Syrian territory controlled by the self-defense forces of the Syrian Kurds of the Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK]," the statement said.

Turkey, which has a significant Kurdish minority, considers PKK a terrorist group.

The Hatay province is located on the Turkish border with Syria.