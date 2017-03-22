Register
    India may bring out an initiative of establishing a fund to restore the post-war Syria at the upcoming BRICS summit, a government source said Friday.

    Damascus to File Lawsuits Over Terrorist Crimes Committed in Syria

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Middle East
    324260

    Damascus has documented proof of the crimes committed by Daesh and other terrorists, Syrian Justice Minister Najm al Ahmed said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic.

    Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
    © AP Photo/ Massoud Hossaini
    At Least 6.5 Million People Gone From Syria Amid Civil War
    He added that the veracity of the documents had been proven by independent judicial committees and forensic experts.

    Syria is going to file a lawsuit with regional and internationals courts against the perpetrators of terrorist crimes in the country. Damascus has enough documents on its hands indicating that the terrorists are getting help from some Arab and other countries.

    Najm al Ahmed also said that terrorist crimes committed inside the country fall under the jurisdiction of local criminal courts.

    “Many of the terrorists we pardoned since the start of this war have returned to normal life and some joined the Syrian Army,” the minister told Sputnik Arabic.

    He noted that before the breakout of the civil war in 2011 Syria was the world’s third country in terms of security, stability in political, economic and social life.

    • According to the latest statistics, 24,500 Saudi Arabian nationals, including 19 women, have taken part in the Syrian conflict. Almost 6,000 were killed and some 2,700 remain unaccounted for.
    • Of the 25,800 Turkish citizens, including Turkomans, “gray wolves” and Turkish army personnel who fought in Syria, 5,760 were killed and 380 went missing.
    • Of the 14,000 terrorists from Palestine, refugee camps and Gaza, 4,920 were killed and 670 went missing.
    • Of the 10,500 Tunisians, 4,200 were killed, including 45 women, and 1,260 went missing.
    • Of the 9,500 Libyans, 3,940 were killed and 1,650 are unaccounted for.
    • Of the 13,000 terrorists from Iraq, 3,780 were killed and 1,200 went missing.
    • Of the 11,000 Lebanese nationals, 3,110 were killed, including seven women, and 1,080 went missing.
    • Of the 8,600 people from Turkmenistan, 3,050 were killed, including 11 women, and 900 went missing.
    • Of the 7,500 Egyptians, 2,100 were killed and 870 went missing.
    • Of the 3,900 Jordanian militants, 1,990 were killed and 265 went missing.
    • Of the 4,600 militants from Pakistan, 1,380 were killed and 590 went missing.
    • Of the 3,600 fighters from Afghanistan, 1,240 were killed and 650 went missing.
    • Of the 2,800 Yemeni terrorists, 1,440 were killed and 700 went missing.

    A view of the city of Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Only 10% of Christians Left in Syria's Aleppo City Amid Civil War
    The civil war in Syria has been ongoing for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide ceasefire regime was introduced in Syria on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the truce.

      avatar
      ivanwa88
      If you look at those figures add bits and bobs from Russia, China, Philippines,Malaysia etc you get about 200,000 plus Syrian nationals say 200,000 and roughly 150,000 killed and 200,000 plus wounded not many were left unscathed?
      Really does show how poverty stricken many of these people are who fought for 150-300 dollars a month.
      I would say 60% fought purely for the money that most wont get to see.
