07:42 GMT +322 March 2017
    A Mi-17 V-5 helicopter is demonstrated at the testing facility of the OAO Kazan Helicopter Plant, part of the Helicopters of Russia, a Russian helicopter building holding

    Russia to Sign Deal With India on Delivery of 48 Mi-17B-5 Helicopters in 2017

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Middle East
    222150

    Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Russia's Rostec State Corporation Victor Kladov says Russia will sign an agreement in 2017 on deliveries to India of 48 Mi-17B-5 helicopters.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will sign an agreement in 2017 on deliveries to India of 48 Mi-17B-5 helicopters, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Russia's Rostec State Corporation Victor Kladov said Wednesday.

    "I am sure that this year the deal on delivery of 48 Mi-17B-5 helicopters to India will be signed," Kladov told journalist at Langkawi exhibition.

    Russia is also engaged in dialogue with countries of the Middle East and North Africa on delivery of Su-35 fighters, Kladov said.

    "Countries from North Africa and the Middle East region can be the next to acquire Su-35 fighters, the negotiations with them are being conducted," Kladov told journalists, without specifying the countries.

    Kladov also said that Russia will sign an agreement in 2017 for delivery and manufacturing in India of four project 11356 frigates.

    "I am sure that this year the deal on the manufacturing of two frigates under the license in India and the delivery from Russia of two frigates of this project will be signed," Kladov told journalists.

      Drain the swamp
      We need more MBA types in the defense industries to double/triple sales of these and the many other hot cake items in demand abroad. Entire production lines may be replicated next to existing factories.
    • Reply
      Alan Reid
      Nice to see a good product and good workmanship having success.
