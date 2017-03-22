Russia to Sign Deal With India on Delivery of 48 Mi-17B-5 Helicopters in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will sign an agreement in 2017 on deliveries to India of 48 Mi-17B-5 helicopters, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Russia's Rostec State Corporation Victor Kladov said Wednesday.

"I am sure that this year the deal on delivery of 48 Mi-17B-5 helicopters to India will be signed," Kladov told journalist at Langkawi exhibition.

Russia is also engaged in dialogue with countries of the Middle East and North Africa on delivery of Su-35 fighters, Kladov said.

"Countries from North Africa and the Middle East region can be the next to acquire Su-35 fighters, the negotiations with them are being conducted," Kladov told journalists, without specifying the countries.

Kladov also said that Russia will sign an agreement in 2017 for delivery and manufacturing in India of four project 11356 frigates.

"I am sure that this year the deal on the manufacturing of two frigates under the license in India and the delivery from Russia of two frigates of this project will be signed," Kladov told journalists.