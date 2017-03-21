Turkey to Hold Meeting on Syria With De Mistura in Near Future

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turkish foreign ministry officials will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in Ankara before the next rounds of Geneva and Astana intra-Syrian talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will receive him," Cavusoglu stated in Washington, DC. "Undersecretary is going to meet him. They are in touch with de Mistura. If I am in Ankara, I will also see him. It is important that we meet him before the next round of Geneva talks and also next round of Astana talks."

The new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva is expected to take place on March 23.

Cavusoglu also claims that the next round of talks is expected to be successful.

"The next round of Astana talks will be also a successful one," Cavusoglu stated in Washington, DC.

Cavusoglu said Turkey would welcome participation of the Syrian opposition in Astana talks.

"Of course, we encourage them, even during the last round," Cavusoglu stated when asked whether the Syrian opposition should join Astana talks. "Astana process shouldn't fail. We will encourage them."