Damascus to File Lawsuit on Individuals, States for Crimes in Syria

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Ahmad noted that the Syrian Court regarded the terrorist crimes as criminal offenses, while Syrian President Bashar Assad had adopted a number of decrees on amnesty for militants who surrender and hand over their weapons, "which comprised thousands of people."

"There are dozens of documents proving that the crimes were committed in Syria. A lawsuit will be filed to the local, regional or international courts against the people, as well as Arab and other foreign states which committed terrorist attacks in Syria," Ahmad told Sputnik.

"All of them managed to return to normal life, restore at work or at the institution. Many of them joined the Syrian army. The number of those granted amnesty amounted to 4,476 people in 2016. We are currently working on reconciliation of the opposing sides at local level in order to achieve peace and stability all over Syria," Ahmad said.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for almost six years, with government forces fighting against Syrian opposition groups striving to overthrow Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh, outlawed in many world countries.