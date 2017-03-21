Iraqi Interior Ministry Denies Nine Officers Taken Hostage by Daesh in Mosul

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Monday, media reported that nine Iraqi officers, including a police colonel, were taken hostage by militants in Mosul. The report cited an unnamed Iraqi Interior Ministry official.

© Sputnik/ HİKMET DURGUN More Camps Needed to Accommodate Mosul Refugees Amid Hostilities - UN

"The Ministry of Interior denies the widespread information about the capture of several police officers during the ongoing clashes in Mosul. This is not true," Saad Maan, the ministry’s spokesman, said, as quoted by Alsumaria news channel.

Daesh terrorists took over Mosul in June 2014. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January. In February, the operation aimed at liberating western Mosul from Daesh was launched by the Iraqi forces. On February 24, Iraqi troops liberated a village to the southeast of Mosul, entered through residential quarters in the west of the city and took control of the airport.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!