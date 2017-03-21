Russian MoD Expects Palmyra Area to Join Syrian Ceasefire Regime

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation is expecting to sign 43 agreements on ceasefire by the end of this month, Lt. Gen. Alexey Kim, the center's head, said Tuesday.

"We plan to sign 43 more agreements on cessation of hostilities by the end of March," Kim said at a meeting with a delegation of Russian lawmakers and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) representatives at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

The chief of the Syrian reconciliation center added that a total of 1,368 settlements had joined the ceasefire up to now with Russia being the guarantor of the ceasefire agreements.

On March 2, the Syrian government forces regained control over Palmyra with the support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria. The operation was carried out with minimal losses among the anti-terrorist troops.

On December 30, 2016, the nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors.