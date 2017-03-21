Militants Shell East Damascus District Controlled by Syrian Army Amid Truce

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Up to 10 shells hit Fares Al Khouri street, which separates Abbassiyyin Square from the Jobar suburb that often witnesses heavy fighting.

There is no information about any people killed or injured as a result of the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian government troops repelled several attacks by al-Nusra Front in Jobar municipality. Meanwhile, militants shelled the Barzeh neighborhood northeast of Damascus, a witness told Sputnik.

To date, the Syrian military has regained control of all the facilities in the vicinity of an industrial area north of Jobar, eliminating al-Nusra Front militants.

The military operation against positions controlled by al-Nusra Front began on December 24 after the militants refused to lay down their weapons and vacate the area.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey as its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.