Israeli Court Sentences National to Over Four Years in Prison Over Daesh Links

Zavidat reportedly traveled to Mosul in northern Iraq to work in a Daesh-run hospital, while her husband, who accompanied her to the besieged city, fought as a Daesh fighter. The husband's trial is said to be still ongoing.
The family reportedly returned to Israel after the urge of Zavidat’s father. Both Zavidat and her husband acknowledged their crimes without expressing regret.
The Islamic State terror group operates mostly in Syria and Iraq. According to the Soufan Group consultancy, somewhere between 27,000 and 31,000 people from 86 countries have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State and other violent extremist groups in the region.
