Russian Diplomat Explains Why Syrian Truce Being Violated

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30 is backed by Russia and Turkey; it has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

"No, it is not over, because there is no alternative to ceasefire and political reconciliation in Syria. There are violations by those who want to derail the search for peaceful reconciliation," he said.

Russia is ready for contacts with the Riyadh-based Syrian opposition either in Geneva or Moscow, Bogdanov said.

"We always meet in Geneva and offer from the High Negotiations Committee [HNC], we are eager to meet in Moscow, Geneva, or some other place," Bogdanov said.

On Monday, HNC adviser Yahya Aridi confirmed to Sputnik that the HNC delegation is going to participate in the upcoming round of Geneva talks on Syrian settlement.

The new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva is expected to take place on March 23.