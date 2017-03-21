Register
16:32 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses, February 28, 2017.

    Israeli Settlement Enlargement and Campaigner Crackdown 'Subjugates Humanity'

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    06820

    Michael Lynk, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has offered an incendiary condemnation of Israeli conduct, further aggravating the row between the body and government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

    Speaking at a presentation to the UN Human Rights Council during a mandated session on Israel, Lynk said the Netanyahu administration's continuing conduct in Palestine and the occupied territories, and its ever-intensifying crackdown on human rights campaigners and NGOs, amounted to the "subjugation of humanity."

    Lynk's censure noted Israel's refusal to issue visas to staff from Human Rights Watch in February (a move the organization branded "ominous"), the passing in July 2016 of a law that targets human right groups, imposing onerous reporting requirements that burden their activities, the arrest, detention and expulsion of foreign journalists, and the banning of BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) campaigners from entering the country.

    The rapporteur's wounding words came just days after a damning report presented by Rima Khalaf, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, which accused Israel of pursuing "apartheid regime" policies in Palestine.

    "The political and geographic fragmentation of the Palestinian people enfeebles their capacity for resistance and makes it almost impossible for them to change the reality on the ground. All Palestinians [are oppressed] through an array of laws, policies and practices ensuring domination of them by a racial group, serving to maintain the regime," Khalaf said.

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has distanced himself from the report, saying it reflected Khalaf's views. The report was subsequently pulled from the ESCWA's website, and Khalaf resigned from her post, saying the UN had pressured her to withdraw the report outright.

    Israel was the only country targeted with a dedicated rights council agenda item, provoking criticism from Israel and its supporters, who argued the exceptional focus on Israeli conduct was disproportionate and targeted. Israeli representatives to the UNHRC boycotted a March 20 Council session that discussed settlement construction.

    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson removes his glasses after delivering remarks to Department of State employees upon arrival at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Threatens to Exit Unless UN Human Rights Council Reforms - Tillerson

    US President Donald Trump's administration has also made clear it will not tolerate the UNHRC's hyper-critical tone, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson threatening March 14 that the US would withdraw from the UNHRC entirely unless its "biased agenda" was resolved, and "considerable reform" of the body was not undertaken. Particular umbrage was taken at the Council's adoption of a resolution requiring UN High Human Rights Commissioner Zeid al Raad to compile a database of companies with commercial operations in Israeli settlements.

    The US strong line on UN criticism of Israel follows overt diplomatic support being extended to Netanyahu by Trump over the UN Security Council's December 2016 adoption of a resolution condemning Israeli settlement expansion. The Netanyahu government, said to view the resolution as a "hostile act," has ignored calls to halt settlement construction, and began building a road connecting the illegal West Bank settlements to the rest of the country.

    Related:

    Israel Boycotts Session of UN Human Rights Council
    UN West Asia Commission Says Israel Imposed 'Apartheid Regime' on Palestinians
    Campaigners Step Up Actions Against Israeli 'Apartheid State'
    MEPs Slam Israel Over 'Violation of Rights' of Palestinians
    Tags:
    Israeli settlements, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, human rights, United Nations, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Michael Lynk, Palestine, Israel, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok