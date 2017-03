© Photo: Pixabay Israel Boycotts Session of UN Human Rights Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The suspects were arrested Monday night. They were previously placed on the wanted list, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The detainees were arrested on charges of disturbing peace and terrorism, according to the newspaper.

The Israeli security forces have increased their efforts to detain members of militant groups and Palestinian nationals in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the country, and to uncover sites of sale and production of illegal weapons used for attacks on Israeli nationals.