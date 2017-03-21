Iraq, Saudi Arabia on Track to 'Good' Relationship - Prime Minister Abadi

© AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali Saudi Arabia Reaches Out to Iraq in Search of a 'Mediator to Establish Contact With Iran'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iraq and Saudi Arabia are developing a positive relationship that can benefit both countries, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said during a panel discussion.

"It’s warming, I think it’s [on] very good track," Abadi said on Monday when asked about the status of the Iraq-Saudi Arabia relationship. "There is an opening for a very good neighborly relationship."

The Saudi foreign minister recently visited the Iraqi city of Baghdad, which according to Abadi no Saudi official had visited since 1991.

Saudi Arabia is prepared to aid Iraq in commercial and humanitarian efforts, Abadi stated.

In addition, Abadi noted that Saudi Arabia has showed interest in helping reconstruct areas of Iraq liberated from Daesh terrorist group.