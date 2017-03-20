Kurdish YPG Hope to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia in Syria

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Kurdish YPG Tells Sputnik About Deal With Moscow Envisaging Russian Presence in Syria's Afrin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) hope to strengthen collaboration with Russia to combat terrorism in Syria, YPG General Command spokesperson Redur Xelil told Sputnik on Monday.

"We certainly hope to further strengthen the political and military cooperation to serve the common interest in combating terrorism in Syria," Xelil said when asked if there are any intentions to further enhance cooperation with Russia.

Earlier in the day, Xelil said that the YPG and Russia had reached an agreement on fighting terrorism which envisages Russian presence near the city of Afrin in northern Syria.

Xelil told Sputnik that the Russian military will also help train YPG forces in "modern warfare and counterterrorism and help build direct contact with the Russian Federation without intermediaries."

Also on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said one of the branches of the Russian reconciliation center will be established in the Aleppo province in order to prevent violations of the cessation of hostilities in the region of contact between Kurdish militias and Turkey-controlled formations of the Free Syrian Army.