WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense has received no official notification from Russia on the country's presence in the Syrian town of Afrin, Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Monday.

"Not that I am aware of," Davis said when asked if Russia has officially notified the United States about its presence in Afrin.

Earlier in the day, the Reuters news agency reported that Russian forces were setting up a military base in Afrin in agreement with the YPG.

However, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the report, saying that Russia had no plans of creating a new military base in Syria.