DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The militants fired a total of three mortars damaging several buildings in the neighborhood of Qaimarryeh in the old city. No casualties have been reported so far.

The renowned Umayyad Mosque, also known as the Great Mosque of Damascus, was not damaged, despite it being located close to the area where the mortars hit. Built in the beginning of the 8th century, the mosque is considered one of the largest in the world.