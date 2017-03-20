Israel Denies Reports of Second Summoning of Envoy to Russia

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Airstrikes Near Palmyra - Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On March 17, Israeli ambassador to Russia Gary Koren was asked to speak with Russian officials about the Israeli airstrike near the Syrian city of Palmyra. Earlier on Monday, media reported that Koren was summoned for a second time.

Nahshon told The Jerusalem Post newspaper on Monday that the reports on the second summoning "were not true."

Last week, Israel reportedly carried out air raids in Syria. Following the incident, the Syrian Foreign Ministry sent two letters to the UN Security Council, urging the condemnation of Israel over the attack on Palmyra and violations of Syrian airspace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would continue its efforts in preventing attempts to arm Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shia Islamist militant group that supports the Syrian government.