Register
17:47 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this July 24, 2016 file photo, a US military personal stands guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan troops, in Lashkargah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan.

    'Insider Attack' or 'Mistake'? Three US Army Soldiers Shot in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7410

    Three US Army soldiers were shot and wounded by an Afghan soldier on Sunday, March 19, in an apparent "insider attack" in southern Afghanistan's troubled Helmand Province.

    During an assault, the offending soldier was shot and killed by coalition security forces, according to US military spokesman Capt. William Salvin.

    "The US soldiers are receiving medical treatment at this time and we will release more information when available," he said.

    The severity of the wounds inflicted on the three men has yet to be disclosed by officials.

    The apparent "insider attack" happened around 1:30 pm local time at Camp Antonik in the Washer District in Helmand, during a military training exercise, Afghanistan's TOLO news had reported. 

    The news outlet also said that the attacker deliberately fired on US forces which contradicts Afghan army spokesman Col. Mohammad Rasoul Zazai's claim that the soldier made a "mistake" and had not fired deliberately. 

    Smoke rises from a district police headquarters after a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    US Condemns Taliban's 'Callous' Attack in Kabul as 'Extraordinary Cowardice'

    US officials have yet to disclose if the shooting involved a Taliban sympathizer, a personal dispute or a cultural misunderstanding.  

    Although a large number of allied troops were withdrawn from the volatile nation in 2014, the Pentagon still has 8,400 troops deployed in Afghanistan to train and advise Afghan forces. 

    Insider attacks, sometimes referred to as "green on blue" shootings, on US military personnel were more frequent in the early years of the Afghan War.

    However, last October Sgt. Douglas Riney and military contractor Michael Sauro were killed by a man wearing an Afghan army uniform, NATO officials said.

    In total, there have been 94 insider attacks in in Afghanistan, with at least 150 foreign soldiers killed and 187 wounded since 2008, according to the Long War Journal blog.

    The latest shootings come as the US confirmed it will be sending a few thousand extra troops to the country to help combat Taliban insurgents who claimed responsibility for an attack that killed around 16 civilians in the capital Kabul earlier in March.

    Afghan security forces. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Afghan Forces Kill 53 Militants in Eight Joint Operations Across Country
    Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr., the top US military commander in Afghanistan told the Senate Armed Services Committee in February that "we have a shortfall of a few thousand" who will be sent to support Afghan military.

    Kabul's US-backed government is struggling to retain control of the country from Taliban rebels. About 57% of districts nationwide are under government control, down 15% from November 2015.

    Also on Sunday, March 19, around 13 Taliban militants were killed and a dozen others were wounded during counter operations in the southern Zabul province, the governor's spokesperson, Gul Islam Siyal, told Pajhwok Afghan News.  

    Related:

    Afghan Forces Kill 53 Militants in Eight Joint Operations Across Country
    US Invited to Afghanistan Peace Conference in Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry
    US, Russia Should Assist Peace Process in Afghanistan - Kabul
    Afghan Police Accuse Pakistan of Assisting Taliban
    Tags:
    insider attack, shooting, troops, attack, Afghanistan War, Afghan Armed Forces, US Armed Forces, Taliban, US Army, Afghanistan, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok