Register
16:16 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk at an area hit by airstrikes in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. (File)

    Why Liberation of Syrian Jobar is an Important Step in Eradicating Terrorists

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    The elite units of the Syrian army continue their offensive on the positions of radical groups in the Jobar area in the east of Damascus. Sputnik correspondent Evgeniy Orel reported that the army managed to kick out terrorists from a complex of buildings near a Krash textile factory and from the offices of an electric company.

    A general view shows the court house in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Syrian Authorities See Damascus Attacks as Effort to Hinder Crisis Solution
    Jobar is a municipality of the Syrian capital Damascus. A once historical village on the outskirts of Damascus, it is now a suburb of the capital city.

    On Sunday morning, members of al-Nusra Front launched a sudden attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces in Jobar, using a network of underground tunnels.

    The militants also tried to attack army checkpoints by sending cars loaded with explosives onto them. However, due to a timely notification the army managed to prevent the attack and destroy vehicles before they approached the military facilities.

    In the meantime, Syrian artillery continues to inflict pinpoint attacks on the firing positions of the enemy from Mount Qasioun which rises over the city.

    Why Jobar?

    Jobar is often regarded as one of the eastern suburbs of Damascus. It is located within the city’s borders and is one of the urban areas.

    A year after the armed conflict in Syria began, Jobar was taken under control by armed groups, most numerous of which were the al-Nusra Front, Ahrar ash-Sham and Faylak ash-Sham.

    The strategic importance of Jobar lies in the fact that it is located between the industrial zone of Kabun and Damascus-Homs highway. In addition, a significant part of the population of Damascus is concentrated in this area: some of the civilians voluntarily cooperate with the terrorists while others are held and used as human shields.

    Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Terrorists Shell Barzeh Neighborhood in Damascus, 1 Woman Dead
    According to the correspondent, Jobar is also connected with the nearby suburbs of Harasta, Douma, Qaboun and Barzeh. They are all interconnected with a network of underground tunnels through which the terrorists easily move their forces from one area of the front to another.

    The same tunnels are used by the militants to store and transport various types of weapons and ammunition, as well as to make sudden attacks on the Syrian army.

    Failure of the militants

    The correspondent found out that the Syrian authorities repeatedly tried to reach an agreement with the militants on a local armistice in Jobar just as they did in a number of other settlements, such as Rif Dimashq, one of the 14 governorates of Syria.

    However, all such attempts repeatedly failed and three weeks ago the militants rejected another ultimatum of the Syrian army, so the army resumed its offensive by beginning to encircle the enemy outposts in Barzeh and Tishreen.

    A view of Damascus. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Explosion in Damascus 'an Attempt of Terrorists to Destroy Evidence of Their Crimes'
    Subsequently, after liberating a significant part of the territory in this direction the Syrian army moved some of its forces and struck a blow from the Damascus-Homs motorway which divides Jobar and Kabun.

    According to the correspondent, at about three o'clock in the morning the militants tried to break through the defenses of the army units near a bus station on Abbasid Square. For them, this attack had both a symbolic and practical significance.

    If the militants had succeeded in taking control of this square they would have gained a foothold for further attacks directly on the residential quarters of Damascus.

    However, the concentration of the government’s forces was the highest in this territory and the attack failed. Shortly thereafter, the army launched a successful counteroffensive.

    The outskirts of the Syrian capital remain among the most important areas for the government’s forces in the fight against terrorist organizations. On December 30, 2016, a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced with Russia and Turkey as its guarantors.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Building of Russian Embassy Complex in Damascus Damaged by Militants
    Syrian Army Carrying Out Special Operation Against Militants at Damascus Edges
    Explosion in Damascus 'an Attempt of Terrorists to Destroy Evidence of Crimes'
    Russia Records Six Truce Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 11
    Russia Records Three Violations of Ceasefire in Syria in Past 24 Hours
    Tags:
    counterattack, conflict, strategic importance, attacks, liberation, Syrian Arab Army, Al-Nusra Front, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok