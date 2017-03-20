UAE Summons Swiss Envoy Over Criticism of Human Rights Violations in Bahrain

DUBAI (Sputnik) – Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Rahim Awadhi said that the Swiss statement was inconsistent with reality, as Bahrain had taken a number of steps aimed at protecting human rights, the Emarat Al Youm newspaper reported.

Awadhi also said the Swiss statement set ground for the provocation of disruptive and terrorist activities. He expressed hope that Switzerland would revise its position on the issue.

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that it would be better to resolve such issues via bilateral channels created by Switzerland and Bahrain.

Last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report that recent amendments to the constitution of Bahrain, which enable military courts to try civilians, violated international trial standards.

Since 2011, the Sunni regime in Bahrain became locked in a struggle with an opposition movement led primarily by Shiites, who form the majority in the country. The opposition calls for political freedom, equality and a parliamentary system that operates independently of Bahrain’s Sunni royal family.