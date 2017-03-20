Building of Russian Embassy Complex in Damascus Damaged by Militants

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin Syrian Militants Shell Damascus District Hosting Russian Embassy

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — One of the buildings that belong to the Russian Embassy in Damascus was damaged as a result of a Sunday shelling by militants, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Kinshchak said.

"We have a building, which we temporarily do not use and it is located close to the epicenter of the yesterday's armed clashes. As they told me, the blast wave had broken the window glass there. However, nobody is currently living there except for a local keeper," Kinshchak told reporters.

According to Kinshchak, this building was previously used and it was planned to station the consular office there, however, this building is located close to the district controlled by illegal armed groups.

"We were forced to temporarily abandon the idea of using this building… all the employees moved to the main building of the embassy," the ambassador added.

Jihadists have repeatedly tried to attack with mortars Al-Mazraa district in Damascus, where the Russian embassy is located.