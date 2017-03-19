Iraqi Airstrike Kills 6 Senior Daesh Figures in Mosul

© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra As Battle Nears End, Humanitarian Crisis in Mosul Only Grows

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The militants, all foreigners, included a Russian national called Abdul Karim Al Rusi who was in charge of the so called Tariq ibn Ziyad Battalion, as well as French, UK, Turkish and Moroccan nationals, the Al Sumaria channel reported, citing Iraqi intelligence sources.

Iraqi troops and pro-government militias are closing in on the remaining Daesh enclave in west Mosul months after starting the operation to liberate the city from terrorists. The eastern part of the city was liberated by the Iraqi troops, backed by the US-led international coalition, in January, with the advance on west Mosul starting in February.

Daesh terrorists took over Mosul in June 2014 after invading from neighboring war-torn Syria.

