Syrian Army Carrying Out Special Operation Against Militants at Damascus Edges

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syrian Army Takes Control Over 11 Settlements East of Aleppo

–

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)Militants of Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorist organization, prohibited in Russia and many other countries, attempted to attack the Syrian army’s checkpoints near a textile factory area using car bombs. The government forces destroyed the vehicles packed with explosives before they approached the target.

An eyewitness told Sputnik that in response terrorists shelled peaceful districts of the Syrian capital, protected by the government forces. Police have not confirmed any information about the victims so far.

The outskirts of the Syrian capital remain among the most important areas for the government forces in the fight against terrorist organizations. On December 30, 2016, a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. The Daesh terrorist group, also banned in Russia and many other nations, Jabhat Fatah al Sham as well as other terror organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!