Register
17:31 GMT +319 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A view of Damascus. (File)

    Syrian Army Carrying Out Special Operation Against Militants at Damascus Edges

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 31860

    The Syrian army’s elite units are carrying out a special operation in the Jobar district at the eastern edges of Damascus, a Sputnik correspondent reported Sunday.

    Syrian soldiers. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Syrian Army Takes Control Over 11 Settlements East of Aleppo
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) Militants of Jabhat Fatah al Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorist organization, prohibited in Russia and many other countries, attempted to attack the Syrian army’s checkpoints near a textile factory area using car bombs. The government forces destroyed the vehicles packed with explosives before they approached the target.

    An eyewitness told Sputnik that in response terrorists shelled peaceful districts of the Syrian capital, protected by the government forces. Police have not confirmed any information about the victims so far.

    The outskirts of the Syrian capital remain among the most important areas for the government forces in the fight against terrorist organizations. On December 30, 2016, a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. The Daesh terrorist group, also banned in Russia and many other nations, Jabhat Fatah al Sham as well as other terror organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Damascus Calls on UN to Make Turkey Stop Aggression and Withdraw Army From Syria
    Syrian Army Destroys Jabhat Fatah al Sham’s Command Post Near Damascus
    Syrian Army Advances in Damascus After Qabun Operation Launched
    Tags:
    terrorists, Al-Nusra Front, Syrian Army, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Threat From the Deep: Deadly Might of Russia's Submarine Fleet
    Sentinels of the Deep: Deadly Might of Russia's Submarine Fleet
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok