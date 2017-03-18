Russia Records Three Violations of Ceasefire in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the last 24 hours, while Turkey did not report about any cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin issued on its website on Saturday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 3 ceasefire violations in the province of Damascus. The Turkish party has registered no ceasefire violations," the bulletin said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in Syria has remained 1,356, while the number of armed formations, which had claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, stood at 135.

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from the ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] armed formations has reached 185. Within last 24 hours, the government troops have liberated 48 square kilometers [over 18.5 square miles]. The government troops have liberated 3,282.4 square kilometers since January 1, 2017," the bulletin added.

The civil war in Syria has been raging for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as the Daesh.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.