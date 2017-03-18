Palestinian Teenager Killed Near Refugee Camp in West Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) opened fire after firebombs were thrown at them and later said they "identified a hit," the Haaretz newspaper said, adding, citing Palestinian health services, that the killed person was a 16-year-old Palestinian named Yussef Abu Razi.

Another Palestinian was seriously injured in the incident, according to the newspaper.

Earlier this week, Israeli police detained over 30 Palestinians during raids in the West Bank.

Palestinians want to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.