Over Dozen Detained in Morocco Over Suspected Ties to Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 15 people, who are said to have been operating in a number of the cities across the country, were detained.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin Syrian Army Kills Daesh Commander in Charge of Destroying Palmyra Monuments

"The fifteen taken into custody were found to be operating in the cities of Casablanca, Fez, Nador, Tétouan, Essaouira, Fqih Bensaleh, Tangier, Marrakesh, Oujda and Agadir," the Friday statement says, as quoted by Morocco World News.

The arrested are believed to have been preparing a series of terrorist acts in Morocco, according to the Interior Ministry. Some of the suspects are thought to have planned the assassinations of public and military figures.

The arrests were carried out on Thursday and Wednesday.

Daesh is a violent extremist group seeking to establish a caliphate in the Middle East and known for a series of high profile terrorist attacks across the world.