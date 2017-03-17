Register
    Yemen

    At Least 20 Killed After Two Missiles Fired at Yemeni Mosque

    Over 20 people were killed in a missile attack in Yemen's Marib province, located about 170 kilometers (105 miles) to the northeast of country's capital, local media reported Friday.

    MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) — According to the Gulf Times media outlet, a total of 22 people were killed after two missiles were fired at a mosque, located inside Kofal military camp in Marib. Al Arbyia reported that the strike killed 34 persons, including civilians and military personnel.

    ​Most of the Marib province is under control of the forces loyal to the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

    Earlier in the day, an Apache helicopter hit a boat in Yemeni waters that was carrying refugees to Sudan, killing 31 people.

    US Conducts Strike in Yemen on March 14 Targeting Four al-Qaeda Terrorists
    Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh since 2014.

    In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.

