At Least 20 Killed After Two Missiles Fired at Yemeni Mosque

MOSCOW, March 17 (Sputnik) — According to the Gulf Times media outlet, a total of 22 people were killed after two missiles were fired at a mosque, located inside Kofal military camp in Marib. Al Arbyia reported that the strike killed 34 persons, including civilians and military personnel.
Most of the Marib province is under control of the forces loyal to the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.
Earlier in the day, an Apache helicopter hit a boat in Yemeni waters that was carrying refugees to Sudan, killing 31 people.
In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries started carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a road map proposed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ahmed that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.
