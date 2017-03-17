Register
23:02 GMT +317 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Port of Tartus, Syria

    Bibi Netanyahu Furious Over Non-existent Threat of 'Iranian Naval Base' in Syria

    © Wikipedia/ Taras Kalapun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 794100

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to play up the 'Iranian threat' are gaining steam. Last week, officials claimed that Iran was looking to build a naval base in Syria. A week earlier, Netanyahu went to Moscow to say that Iran was a threat to the region. Mideast politics expert Hassan Hanizadeh says Netanyahu's theories are absurd.

    Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this month, Netanyahu told reporters that conveying to Putin the threat posed by Iran was one of main goals of his visit.

    "I clarified to President Putin our vehement opposition to the establishment of Iran and its tentacles in Syria," Netanyahu said. "We see Iran is trying to build up a military force, with military infrastructure, in order to establish a base in Syria, including attempts by Iran to set up a sea port," he added. 

    March 9, 2017. President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, during a meeting. From left: Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    How Netanyahu Wants to 'Muzzle' Iran With the Help of Russia
    Netanyahu noted that Iran's presence in Syria was contrary to Israel's interests, and suggested that it actually "doesn't match the long-term interests of anyone except Iran."

    Iranian officials soon refuted the prime minister's claims, and similar claims made by US media over the weekend about Iran's supposed plans to establish a naval base in Syria's Latakia. Officials stressed that the Iranian presence in Syria was limited to military advisers, and added that these are in the country at the request of Syria's legitimate government. Iran has no plans to create any military bases in Syria, they said.

    Asked to comment on Netanyahu's diplomatic offensive, and why he picked Russia to complain to about Tehran's alleged ambitions, Middle East expert Hassan Hanizadeh, the former editor-in-chief of the Mehr News Agency, explained that the move was little more than an attempt to drive a wedge into the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership.

    Speaking to Sputnik Persian, Hanizadeh said that there was good reason for Netanyahu to be concerned about Russian-Iranian ties.

    "The relationship between Moscow and Tehran can be assessed as strategic. The two countries have a unified position on a number of issues, particularly as far as the Middle East and Syria are concerned. Israel, in turn, is trying to drive a wedge into these relations, to destroy them," the observer said.

    View of the Tehran, Iran
    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    Iran Refutes Media Allegations on Plans to Set Military Base in Syria
    Hanizadeh suggested that this was played out during Netanyahu's trip to Russia, where the prime minister tried to set the Russian president against Iran. "Netanyahu attempted to show, using these deceitful tricks, that Iran was looking to expand its territories, or its sphere of influence, by establishing a naval base in Syria, which in turn would be a direct threat to Israel."

    Furthermore, the analyst pointed out that even though the naval base rumors were false, Iran, like any other country, has the right to establish whatever kinds of relations it wants to with friendly nations.

    "Any country, on the basis of international law, has the right to establish and independently develop diplomatic relations with other states," Hanizadeh stressed. "Israel has dozens of [secret] air and sea bases in different parts of the world, yet no one is indignant over this fact. Even if Iran did want to build a base in Syria, at the request of or in agreement with the government of this country, this would be legal. Nevertheless, for some reason [even rumors of such bases] immediately cause alarm and anger from the Israeli leadership."

    FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo of a long-range S-200 missile being fired in a military drill
    © AP Photo/ Amir Kholousi, ISNA
    Downed IDF Aircraft: Syria's SAMs 'Send a Very Special Message' to the Israelis
    In reality, Hanizadeh reiterated, Tehran does not have any plans to create permanent bases in Syria. "There is no such goal. But Iran reserves its right to cooperate with friendly countries." And that includes military cooperation, pending that it is approved by the partner country's internationally recognized government.

    Ultimately, Hanizadeh stressed that Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu "have no right to talk about or judge relations between other countries – or to make any claims toward a power like Russia. Russia is a sovereign state, and has the right to make decisions independently, to build relationships on the basis of its national interests with whomever and however it wants. Israel has no right to interfere in this process."

    Therefore, the analyst suggested that as far as Moscow was concerned, "the statements by Benjamin Netanyahu [about the 'Iranian threat'] will be ignored, and a wise leader like Vladimir Putin simply won't pay them any heed."

    Related:

    Downed IDF Aircraft: Syria's SAMs 'Send a Very Special Message' to the Israelis
    Iran Refutes Media Allegations on Plans to Set Military Base in Syria
    How Netanyahu Wants to 'Muzzle' Iran With the Help of Russia
    Tags:
    expert commentary, military base, rumors, Hassan Hanizadeh, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Hatin’ It
    Hatin' It
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok