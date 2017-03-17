Turkey Launches Anti-PKK Operation in Country's Eastern Tunceli Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish authorities have launched a military operation against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in country's eastern province of Tunceli, local media reported Friday.
The news outlet added that the authorities also declared over 30 regions of the province "special security regions" for a 15-day period.
PKK is a Kurdish organization created in 1978 to support the self-determination of the ethnic group. Ankara designates the party as a terrorist organization.
