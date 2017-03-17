Turkey Launches Anti-PKK Operation in Country's Eastern Tunceli Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish authorities have launched a military operation against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in country's eastern province of Tunceli, local media reported Friday.

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Turkey Eliminates Four PKK Militants in Country's Southeast

According to the Hurriyet Daily newspaper, Ankara started the operation to "neutralize," which means to kill, incapacitate or to capture, about 400 PKK militants in the area.

The news outlet added that the authorities also declared over 30 regions of the province "special security regions" for a 15-day period.

PKK is a Kurdish organization created in 1978 to support the self-determination of the ethnic group. Ankara designates the party as a terrorist organization.