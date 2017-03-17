© AFP 2017/ STR Over 1,300 Syrian Settlements Join Ceasefire Regime

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has reached 1,356, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin published on its website on Friday.

"Within last 24 hours, 3 ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of Basyr and al-Qunniyah in the Daraa province as well as Bshaquh in the Latakia province. The total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements has reached 1,356," the bulletin said.

According to the document, negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime were being held with various field commanders from the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Quneitra. The number of armed formations which have claimed to observe the ceasefire regime remained 135.

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from the ISIS armed formations has reached 181. Within last 24 hours, the government troops have liberated 65.7 square kilometers [25.3 square miles]. The government troops have liberated 3,234.4 square kilometers since January 1, 2017," the bulletin said.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. The Islamic State as well as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, outlawed in Russia, as well as other terror organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

