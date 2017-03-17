Russia Records Six Truce Breaches in Syria, Turkey Registers 11

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia registered six ceasefire violations in Syria within the last 24 hours while Turkey reported about 11 cases, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin issued on its website on Friday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo (1), Damascus (3), Latakia (1), and Hama (1). The Turkish party has registered 11 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of the Damascus (3), Daraa (4), Homs (1), Hama (2), and Idlib (1)," the bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not confirmed the ceasefire violations registered by Turkey.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.