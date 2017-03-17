Russian Military Awaits Pentagon's Comment on Deadly US Strike in Syria

"I think that in the near future we should expect relevant comments from our US colleagues. Tragic mistakes which can kill civilians happen in any war," Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.
The ministry spokesman noted that a photograph of an AGM-114 Hellfire air-to-surface missile found at the site of the blast "left no chance for the international coalition to escape silently."
"The tragic incident in the Syrian village of al-Jinah turned into a moment of truth for the well-functioning mechanism of the Western system of anti-Russian propaganda with the participation of mainstream media," Konashenkov stressed.
The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.
collateral damage?

I am wondering, when Russia will grow up?
md74
cast235
You never expect NOTHING from U.S, NATO .. WEST.
Unless is color revolutions, regime changes, lies and propaganda. Back stabbings.
THE WORST!!
They ROLLING the CRIMEA to hide THIS and the invasion , ILLEGALLY of Syria.
And IRAQI protests.
PLUS the WAFFEN SS that U.S , NATO , E.U are using for regime changes at ex Soviet states. Reason they DO NOT recon them as terrorists.
Like AL NUSRA, and others.