Fragments of Syrian Missiles Fired at Israeli Jets Land on Jordan Territory

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The fragments landed in Irbid province and near Ghor es-Safi region in northern Jordan, according to the statement obtained by Sputnik.

"This happened as a result of the interception by Israel of those missiles that were fired from Syria on Israeli targets," the Jordanian Army said in a statement.

The Syrian Army command said Friday it had downed one of four Israeli Air Force jets that purportedly violated its airspace and targeted Syrian units near Palmyra.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Peter Lerner said the anti-aircraft missiles launched at the Israeli Air Force jets that "conducted strikes against several targets in Syria" were intercepted.