US Confirms Strike Near Syria's Idlib Following Reports of Mass Casualties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US military can confirm it conducted an airstrike near Idlib in Syria on Thursday, CENTCOM spokesperson Andy Stephens told Sputnik.

“We can confirm that we conducted a strike in the area of Idlib earlier today,” Stephens stated. “Due to the recent time of this airstrike, I don't have any additional details. Please understand that we take every precaution to prevent and mitigate civilian casualties, so we take every allegation seriously.”

Stephens added that additional information will be released when appropriate.

Haaretz reported citing Syrian activists on Thursday that at least 35 people were killed in a rebel-held area as a result of an airstrike that hit a mosque. London-based monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put a death toll at 42, stressing that most of those killed were civilians.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.