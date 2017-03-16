Al-Nusra Front's Shelling Kills Child in Syria's Quneitra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to the SANA news agency, the al-Nusra Front terror group fired six mortar shells causing material damage to civilians’ houses.

Terrorists also targeted the Maysaloun neighborhood of the Aleppo city. There are no reports about people killed or injured in the incident.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.