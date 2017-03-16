Girl Power! Lebanese Women Seek Greater Role in Politics

Inaya Azzeddin, Lebanon’s State Minister for Administrative Development and the only female member of the Lebanese cabinet, told Sputnik that while the country’s constitution allows women to participate in politics, it’s next to impossible for them to occupy high-ranking government positions via ordinary means.
"Most of the women who occupy high-ranking offices usually managed to do so thanks to family connections. The occasions when women were able to achieve such results thanks to their personal qualities or were nominated by their parties are few and far between; in fact, I was the first person who managed to do so. This situation is a result of a number of factors, including public stereotypes and backwardness," she said.
According to Azzeddin, Lebanese women have proven themselves in various vocations but at the same time lag behind the Arabian women in other countries who have more opportunities in politics.
"We now support instituting a quota for women in the government as a temporary measure until a culture of women’s political activity is created," Azzeddin said.
She also added that the prime minister, along with approximately a third of the government, supports this initiative, and that the actual size of this quota may soon be discussed in the parliament.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You see where the International Women's Day will lead you? Like Rodney Dangerfield use to joke about when telling the story of asking his wife where she wanted to go on their anniversary, she replied, "Take me someplace I have never been." He replied, "Then why not try the kitchen!" What happened with the Lebanese women is that they got a phone call from some of their immigrant friends from Syria who ended up in Sweden. In that phone call, they were told, "Quick! You have to come and see this! This is an all female government and there are no restrictions in anything!" And so the story is now never ending. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete it doesn't matter what the gender distribution is, politicians are all self centred fools.
marcanhalt
michael