Russia Indignant at Western Media, Int'l NGOs Keeping Silent About Mosul Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is outraged by Western media and international NGOs keeping silent about what is happening in Iraq's Mosul, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The actual hushing up of what is happening in Mosul, including the growing humanitarian catastrophe there, on the part of Western media and, of course, many very active international nongovernmental organizations, is causing bewilderment and indignation," Zakharova said at a press conference.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.