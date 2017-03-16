'Beyond Logic:' West Evades Condemning Terrorist Attacks in Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Western partners in the UN Security Council are constantly evading condemning terrorist attacks in Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Our Western partners in the UN Security Council, allegedly seeking to fight terrorism, as they regularly claim, act in a way that is beyond logic and common sense. They are evading, under various pretexts, condemning terrorist attacks in Syria," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She stressed that such behavior was reflecting the position of West toward Syria and its people.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.