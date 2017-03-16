Moscow Notes Marked Decrease in Violence Since Syria Truce Entered Force

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The level of violence in Syria has dropped dramatically thanks to the nationwide ceasefire in its third month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We are pleased to note that thanks to the cessation of hostilities regime established in Syria, whose guarantors are Russia, Iran and Turkey, it was possible to significantly reduce the level of violence in that country," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

She underscored that violations of the ceasefire, in effect since December 30 , are limited and noted that the truce allowed Syrian government troops to concentrate its efforts on combating terrorists.

Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, outlawed in Russia.