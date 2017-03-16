West’s Comparison of Syria Gov’t to Terrorists Leads to War Continuation

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Syrian Army Success Pushes West to Obtain Objective Info on Syria - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Equating the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) government with terrorists by Western countries results in the continuation of the military crisis in the state, Thierry Mariani, a member of the National Assembly, the French parliament’s lower house, said Thursday.

"We regret that Western countries regard terrorists and the Syrian government equally, which leads to the war continuation," Mariani said at a meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The French parliamentarian welcomed Russia’s achievements in Syria. Mariani added that he had visited Aleppo in January and had seen "the Russian humanitarian efforts."

The military crisis in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been going on since 2011.

Russia, alongside Turkey, has been the guarantor of the nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime introduced on December 30, 2016. Besides, Russia has been constantly providing Syrian civilians affected by the conflict with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries to help them survive until peace is restored in the country.