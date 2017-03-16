Syrian Troops Gain Full Control of Key Mountain Range East of Palmyra

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Over 150 Russian Troops Deployed to Syria for Mine Clearing in Palmyra - Defense Ministry

–

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)Syrian government troops pushed out the last Daesh jihadist group fighters from the key Jabal Mazar mountain range east of Palmyra, Syrian television reported Thursday.

The troops killed dozens of Daesh fighters and seized a fleet of vehicles, according to the SANA news service.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!