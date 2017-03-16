Russian Reconciliation Center Helps Deliver Over 20 Tonnes of UN Aid to Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Center for reconciliation has sent humanitarian convoys with cargos provided by the UN to Madaya and Zabedani (Damascus province) as well as Kafr Haya and Fuah (Idlib province).

According to the statement, Russia has also helped deliver UN aid to the Deir ez-Zor area in the past 24 hours.

"Russian aircraft delivered 20.4 [metric] tons of humanitarian aid (food products) in the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms. The aid was provided by the United Nations," the reconciliation center said.

Syrian residents in various parts of the country lack basic necessities as the country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged as a result of internal fighting between government forces and opposition and terrorist groups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the hospitals in Syria are either destroyed or only partly functioning.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries to help them survive until peace is restored in Syria.