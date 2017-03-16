Register
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    Iraqi Forces Discover Mass Grave of Daesh Militants

    Middle East
    Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) in the Anbar Province’s Saqlawiyah area discovered the remains of 500 Daesh militants on Wednesday.

    Activists on social media explained that most of the jihadis were of foreign or Arab nationality. 

    Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against DAESH militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017.
    90% of Mosul Retaken from Daesh - Police Chief

    After expelling the extremists from western Mosul, Major General Qassem al-Mohammad said earlier this week that ISF would be conducting operations in Daesh’s western Anbar strongholds, including Qaim, Anah and Rawa.

    On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Shaker Jawdat, chief of Iraq’s Federal Police, announced that 90% of Mosul had been recaptured from Daesh, including the Bab al-Bid and Bab al-Jadid neighborhoods.

    Roughly 15,000 bodies have been discovered in mass graves containing the bodies of Iraqi troops, and they are found so frequently that Baghdad currently lacks an official count. One Iraqi official told the Los Angeles Times, "we find a new one everyday."

    Local Sunni militia leader Omar Hassan noted that, "many of the bodies, the hands were tied. They were blindfolded and shot in the forehead."

    Daesh has tried to cover up these killings by littering the graves with mines and explosives, greatly increasing the difficulty of excavation.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      "Roughly 15,000 bodies have been discovered in mass graves containing the bodies of Iraqi troops, and they are found so frequently that Baghdad currently lacks an official count"

      I stated earlier, in another article, that the one redeeming quality for the existence of the UN, is their ability to know figures, actuarials and statistics. Why not turn these grave robbers loose on these mass graves. And I would not plan on waiting around for an answer either, as it might take another two or three years for them to get back to you. You got to love problem solvers like your international bureaucrats.
