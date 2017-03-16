Iraqi Forces Discover Mass Grave of Daesh Militants

Activists on social media explained that most of the jihadis were of foreign or Arab nationality.

After expelling the extremists from western Mosul, Major General Qassem al-Mohammad said earlier this week that ISF would be conducting operations in Daesh’s western Anbar strongholds, including Qaim, Anah and Rawa.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Shaker Jawdat, chief of Iraq’s Federal Police, announced that 90% of Mosul had been recaptured from Daesh, including the Bab al-Bid and Bab al-Jadid neighborhoods.

Roughly 15,000 bodies have been discovered in mass graves containing the bodies of Iraqi troops, and they are found so frequently that Baghdad currently lacks an official count. One Iraqi official told the Los Angeles Times, "we find a new one everyday."

Local Sunni militia leader Omar Hassan noted that, "many of the bodies, the hands were tied. They were blindfolded and shot in the forehead."

Daesh has tried to cover up these killings by littering the graves with mines and explosives, greatly increasing the difficulty of excavation.