De Mistura Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Damascus, Calls for Ceasefire Adherence

GENEVA (Sputnik) – Earlier on Wednesday, a suicide blast hit the Palace of Justice in Damascus leaving at least 35 people dead and over 60 injured. After the first blast, another suicide attacker, trying to escape, activated an explosive device at a restaurant in Al Rabwa about three kilometers from the site of the previous attack.

"The Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura condemns terrorist attacks in Damascus that took place today, coinciding with the sixth anniversary of the Syrian conflict. These attacks have claimed the lives of innocent civilians. They are also plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks," de Mistura’s office said in a Wednesday statement.

The attacks occurred in violation od the nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors.

"The Special Envoy calls for an end to all attacks against civilians from any quarter in Syria, and reiterates his call for full respect of the ceasefire, which is being challenged by violations on the ground. In the aftermath of the latest Astana meeting and in advance of Geneva, actions by spoilers to undermine the political track must not be allowed to succeed," de Mistura’s office stressed on Wednesday.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia.