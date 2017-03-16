Syria: Two Killed, 11 Injured by Rocket Attacks in Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – One woman was killed and three children were injured by the rocket attack in on the 3000 Apartment Project in al-Hamadaniyeh neighborhood of the Aleppo city, the SANA news agency reported, citing its sources.

Another woman was killed and eight more people injured by a terrorist mortar attack in and near Deir ez-Zor.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.