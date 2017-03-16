Car Bomb Blast in Northern Iraqi City of Tikrit Kills 7 People, Injures Over 40

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An explosive-laden car detonated in the center of Tikrit, claiming the lives of at least seven people and wounding 43, the Al Sumaria news channel reported.

© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed Ghastly Finding: Mass Grave Containing Over 40 Bodies Unearthed Near Mosul

No terror organization has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attack occurred as a car rigged with explosives exploded in the Northern part of Baghdad. Sputnik Arabic reported citing sources in the local law enforcement authorities that the blast left at least 18 people dead and 22 injured.

The situation in Iraq remains tense due to the activity of the Daesh terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia. The northern Iraqi city of Mosul has been under the control of Daesh since 2014. The eastern part of the city was liberated by the Iraqi troops backed by the US-led international coalition in January. The western part of the city is still under the control of jihadists, however, the operation to liberate it started on February 19.