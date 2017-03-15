Syrian Democratic Forces Continue to ‘Build Arab Element’ - Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The SDF, which include the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched the Wrath of Euphrates operation to retake Raqqa on November 5, 2016. At present, about 75 percent of the force that is isolating Raqqa is Syrian Arab, according to the US Defense Department.

"The Syrian Democratic Forces are a multi-ethnic and multi-sectarian organization and that is one of the reasons why we are working with them. They have continued to build the Arab element of their force," Dorrian told reporters.

US-led coalition member Turkey has stated that Kurdish forces, such as the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Popular Defense Units (YPG) seizing Raqqa, may pose a threat to Ankara after Daesh is driven from the city.

Turkey considers PYD and YPG militias linked to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

The coalition has been saying that the SDF remains the most capable force on the ground to conduct the Raqqa operation. Dorian noted that the Kurds will participate in the offensive on the city.

"We do expect that they [the Kurds] will be involved at some level. We continue working with the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian Arab Coalition," the spokesperson said.

Dorrian added that the United States and Turkey continue to hammer out the scope of Turkish military involvement in the Raqqa offensive, but no agreement with Ankara has been reached yet.