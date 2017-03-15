Terror Attacks in Damascus Aim to Disrupt Syrian Settlement - Minister

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber caused an explosion in the Palace of Justice in Damascus killing at least 31 and injuring 60. Later, a second explosion occurred in a restaurant resulting in injuries of 20 people.

"The main goal of these terrorist attacks is to hit the stability and safety of nationals, as well as the concept of national reconciliation and the political solution," Haidar said on air of a state television broadcaster.

© AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar Second Deadly Blast Rocks Damascus in One Day

No jihadist group operating in Syria has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The two explosions on Wednesday took place four days after a deadly twin suicide blast in Damascus. On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.